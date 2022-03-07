SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield City Council passed the Brody Corners Tax Increment Financing Plan on Monday (3/7/22). This approved redeveloping the Springfield Public School District, the city of Springfield, Greene County, Ozarks Technical Community College, and the Springfield-Greene County Library District.

One of the many places to be redeveloped under the tax increment is an area near West Sunshine and James River Freeway. This spot as an old mobile home area that closed down and became an illegal dumping spot.

The Brody Corners project is estimated to cost $27,025,740.00, and $3,442,677.00 would be reimbursable.