Springfield city council opts-out of clean-energy program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield city council meeting made a step toward a new future for the old Price Cutter on Kansas Expressway and Grand and made a decision for the city of Springfield to opt-out or stay in a state clean-energy program.

The land was given to the College of the Ozarks and the school is now looking to sell the land.

Council voted to rezone the land from a residential single-family district to a general retail district and multi-family residential district which means you could see some commercial and residential spots pop up there.

Council voted unanimously on this bill.

Also discussed tonight was the decision to opt-out of the PACE program.

It’s the Property Assessed Clean Energy Act.

It’s a state program that allows local governments to fund energy-efficient and renewable energy projects to eligible property owners.

The program allows those property owners to finance their installations and improvements to projects through an assessment on their property tax bills that can be repaid over 20 years.

Greene County has also opted out of PACE.

The bill passed seven to two with Richard Ollis voting no.

“I always struggled with the fact that we’re going to move out of it and we don’t have a plan to move forward,” Ollis said. “For that reason, I am going to oppose coming out of it because I believe any good business plan has a follow up what you’re going to do.”

Ken McClure, the mayor, felt that getting out of PACE was the best choice.

“To me, it does not make good financial sense to for a homeowner to participate in PACE,” McClure said. “The numbers just do not work and the payback is too high.”