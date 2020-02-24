Springfield city council members consider I-44 expansion

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield city council members are considering a pledge of $2,000,000 to make I-44 six lanes throughout the city.

The MoDOT officials applied for a grant to help pay for the project. Reasons to expand I-44 include safety, and more lanes mean more room for traffic to flow.

Tourism and the local economy, and city officials said the project would create an opportunity to build an underpass trail connecting Doling Park & Fulbright Spring Park.

The money for the city’s portion would come from transportation grant funds and the one-eighth cent transportation sales tax. City council members will talk about approving this resolution tonight and may vote on it.

Here is a link to the resolution: https://www.springfieldmo.gov/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Item/13235?fileID=197284