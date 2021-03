SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A sign for Springfield City Council member Craig Hosmer caught fire Wednesday night, March 24, 2021.

KOLR 10 reporter Jesse Inman spotted it last night.

The sign was outside the Hosmer King and Royce Attorney’s Office on Cairo Street and Glenstone Avenue.

The sign originally read “Fire Fighters for Hosmer.”

He is running for re-election for General Seat B on City Council.

The election is on April 6.