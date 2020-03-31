Springfield City Council meetings held electronically

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A special city council meeting will be held at noon on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Public comment will not be taken at this meeting.

The Springfield City Council meetings will all be held electronically via zoom with live stream and broadcast viewing available. City Council meetings will continue electronically, returning to a regular schedule beginning Monday, April 6, 2020.

The meeting can be viewed on Mediacom cable channels 15.1, 22 and 80 and AT&T Uverse channel 99, or viewed online at Cityview.springfieldmo.gov/livestream.

