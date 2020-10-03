Springfield City Council may vote on mask ordinance extension

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield City Council expects to vote on a bill that would extend the city’s masking ordinance Friday, Oct. 2.

If the bill is passed, the masking requirements and occupation limits will last until Jan. 9, 2021.

Springfield’s community is encouraged to share opinions by calling the city clerk’s office, submitting a written comment or signing up to speak at the meeting.

City Clerk Anita Cotter says she has seen a little over 400 comments so far. Cotter says 80% of the comments are in support of the extension.

There is currently a total of 19 people signed up to speak at the meeting. Nine speakers are in support of the extension, while 10 are against the extension.

“Please do weigh-in,” said Cotter. “We want your opinion. Council wants to know what the citizens feel.”

KOLR10s David Chasanov will interview a local business owner for her thoughts on the possible extension tonight on KOLR10 News at 10 p.m.

This is a developing story.