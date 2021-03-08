Springfield City Council may hire company to set up gunfire detectors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield City Council is scheduled to discuss several issues in its meeting Monday, March 8.

One decision to be made by the council is whether or not to enter into a contract with ShotSpotter. If approved, the company will set up a network of sensors in the city to detect gunfire locations quicker.

The contract funded by the Springfield Police budget would put Springfield in a three-year deal to deploy the sensors within three square miles of the city.

Another vote at the meeting will decide on a resolution to recognize March 16 at the anniversary of Springfield Police Officer Christopher Walsh’s heroic actions.

Walsh was killed in the line of duty in 2020 on March 16 while attempting to rescue a shooting victim.

Council members plan to discuss a resolution bill focusing on natural gas costs and city utilities relating to the recent extreme cold weather.

The bill would recover the high costs for natural gas during February over the course of 24 months to help reduce the impact for customers.

This is a developing story; more information will be added after the meeting.