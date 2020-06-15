Springfield City Council in support of body cams for police officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield City Council is in support of providing body cams for police officers, and police chief Paul Williams says the department has been asking for them for a long time.

Williams says the body cams will be beneficial for both police officers and the public.

“Evidence that might be gained during an interview of a witness, or if there’s a use of force example, for sure,” said Williams. “That’s the number one thing people want to see. I think it’s good to provide an additional piece of information, an additional tool.”

According to Williams, the body cams will increase transparency in the department and be an additional piece of evidence to be used for prosecution, or if there is a complaint against the officer.

If the department receives body cams, there will be policy reviews and training before the officers start utilizing them.