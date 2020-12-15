Springfield City Council extends masking ordinance until April 9th

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield City Council voted to extend the city’s masking ordinance through April 9, 2021.

#sgfcouncil passes an emergency bill extending the face covering and social distancing requirements and occupancy restrictions to protect the community against COVID-19 until April 9, 2021. — City of Springfield (@CityofSgf) December 15, 2020

This is an extension of the original masking ordinance approved back in July, 2020.

One council member recused her vote, the rest are in favor of the ordinance.

The only change is masks do not have to be worn during a baptism ceremony. Emily Bowen-Marler, with Faith Voices of Southwest Missouri, said wearing a mask shows love.

“For me, as a person of faith, who is commanded to love my neighbor, how do I show love for God? I show love for God by showing love to my neighbor,” said Bowen-Marler. “This seems like a really easy way for me to show love for neighbor. It’s not infringing on my rights to put a piece of cloth over my face.”

Brandon Dodd, with the Hope Baptist Church, is against the masking ordinance.

“God’s word lays out a standard just like it lays out standards for moms and dads and pastors and husbands and fathers, it also lays out standards for leaders and rulers,” said Dodd. “That’s really the biggest start and stop in how we talk to them.”

On Dec. 15, the Springfield Health Department will host a news conference to discuss the masking ordinance’s details.

This is a developing story.