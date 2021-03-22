Springfield City Council discusses next recovery phase

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– City council discussed many topics at the meeting including the possibility for local businesses to operate with no occupancy limits.

For this to happen there are some conditions:

There has to be less than 50 COVID-19 patients hospitalized and fewer than 40 new cases a day.

At least 25 percent of Greene County must be vaccinated

Face masks will still be required

Acting Health Department Director Katie Towns said Greene County will likely hit that threshold Wednesday, March 24. There were only eight COVID-19 cases recorded on Sunday, March 21, which is the first single-digit day since July 1, 2020.

Nothing was voted on but the city council will consider these new numbers ahead of the vote on whether to extend our current phase on April 9.

“The sooner the individuals receive the vaccine the sooner we can lift occupancy restrictions and return to a sense of normalcy,” said Towns. “Although progress is being made on all these fronts, we must remain cautious moving forward so we don’t fall back.”

The City council also agreed to transfer the title of property to the park board to expand Sequiota Park. This will nearly double the park’s size making it 28.9 acres.

The Springfield Greene County Park Board says this also fits into the Galloway plan which will add amenities like picnic areas, pocket parks, improve greenway trails and also improve parking among other things.

Other topics discussed at the meeting: