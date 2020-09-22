Springfield City Council discusses body cameras for police officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield City Council will discuss body cameras to the police department at their meeting Monday, Sept. 21.

Police Chief Paul Williams says this program would give every Springfield Police Department officer a body camera, which adds up to about 240 cameras.

“There’s been a lot of studies conducted over the last decade on body worn cameras,” said Williams. “The one consistent result is people behave better when they know they’re being filmed. that’s for officers and citizens.”

Williams says the cameras will increase transparency and accountability during police encounters.

“Hopefully, it will increase the respect and the courtesy aspect between officers and citizens during interactions with them,” said Williams.

The initial cost of the program will be more than $612,000. Williams says the price has significantly dropped since improvements have been made to the cameras over the years.

Other topics were discussed in the meeting and voted on. The council has passed a rezoning ordinance in the Galloway neighborhood in South Springfield.

KOLR10’s David Chasanov interviewed a resident of the Galloway area about the result.

The decision of the council had seven in support and one against the rezoning ordinance.

The Council also discussed hiring a diversity officer for the city of Springfield.

Watch the Springfield City Council meeting below: