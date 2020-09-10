Springfield City Council discuss hiring a diversity officer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A new position could be opening up in the city of Springfield, aimed at focusing on diversity and inclusion in the community.

The city council just heard the first reading to approve funding for “diversity inclusion officer,” usually called a diversity officer, on Sept. 8 and could be voting on approving funding next meeting.

City manager Jason Gage says the position will support the community in many ways.

“The purpose of the position is to help us, in essence, continue to try to be a better organization, focus on diversity and inclusion,” said Gage.

Gage said the director can help train the almost 2,000 city employees and help the city be stronger with collaboration, “strengthening our organization from within. Helping to make us better. That could include the police, the fire, public works, planning, all of our functions.”

Gage said they are casting a wide net, “we will look nationally.”

Local community leaders Toni Robinson and Jamille Jones have a more specific character in mind.

“Diversity is not looked as something that you could be taught, it’s something that is a lifestyle that you need to embrace,” said Jones, with United Community Change. “I could care less what their education background is, it does not replace life experiences.”

“It needs to be a person of color, it needs to be someone who’s marginalized with the systems to be able to advocate for them, and really make changes that should have been made a long time ago,” said Robinson, president of Springfield NAACP.

Robinson and Jones say they would like to be a part of the selection process.

“invite us to the table,” Robinson suggested, “I’m not asking to be the hire person, I’m not asking to promote an agenda, I’m just asking that the people’s voice is heard.

“We need that assistance, keep us focused, help us see through the eyes of someone else, much better,” said Gage, “and help us to relate better so that we can serve better.”

Gage says he hopes the city will get someone started at the end January or February next year.