Springfield City Council discuss grant for Greene County law enforcement

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Several key issues will be discussed and voted on by the Springfield City Council Monday, Oct. 2, including a grant for Springfield police and Greene County officers.

The $46,000 grant would be split with the Springfield Police Department (SPD) receiving 60% of the grant while the Sheriff’s Office would receive 40%.

SPD says it will use its share to buy interview room recording equipment and ballistic shields.

The Sheriff’s Office plans to purchase cameras, computers for patrol vehicles, ballistic helmets, gas masks, rescue water bags and more.

Along with the grant, City Council will do a first reading on a special ordinance geared to make changes to the Police Civilian Review Board.

The ordinance says it will increase the Board’s size from five to seven members, modify the process on how members are appointed, and change the minimum qualifications for board members to be eligible for appointment.