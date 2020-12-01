Springfield City Council discuss disparity in traffic stops

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield City Council members looked at disparities in traffic stops over the past eight years during a lunch at the City Council Chambers on North Boonville Avenue.

According to the 2010 Census, black people make up nearly 4% of the city’s population but account for almost 10% of all traffic stops.

The disparity index in 2019 is at 2.9, meaning a black person is three times more likely to be pulled over than someone would predict based on Springfield’s Black population.

In July 2020, the Springfield NAACP chapter gave three demands for police accountability, one of those is bringing down the traffic stop disparity down to one for black drivers.

A disparity of one is the baseline and would mean the group is being pulled over the number of times you would expect based on their population.

This new report from former Missouri State professor Dr. Michael Stout shows the gap between white and blacks being pulled over is actually growing in many cases.

“Realizing, of course, that disparity does not equal discrimination, I don’t want people to jump to that conclusions, but we all know that it appears the numbers are higher than they should be based on our population,” said Chief Paul Williams, with the Springfield Police Department.

The data was taken from more than 210,000 traffic stops between 2012 and 2019. In almost every category, blacks were more likely to be pulled over, searched, or arrested than what the city’s black population would predict.

Below is a list of some quick facts from the traffic stop data:

The disparity was the highest for black men where they were nearly three and a half times more likely to be pulled over than predicted.

The most disparity is happening, according to Dr. Stout, at South of Grand between Kansas and National and North Central Springfield.

Resisting arrest was the highest disparity for black people.

Williams said it’s partly due to why drivers are getting arrested. As drug arrests go up, Williams said so does resisting arrests. A shift in society is also a cause for the issue.

“I think the increased spike in 2019 is absolutely due to the national narrative, lack of respect for authority, lack of compliance with directions of police officers, which results in that resisting arrest charge being added on as well,” said Williams.

Williams said the police department already has a system in place to “red flag’ officers with the highest disparity and discuss the numbers with them.