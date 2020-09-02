Springfield City Council discuss amending Galloway rezoning bill

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An amendment made to the Galloway rezoning bill at Springfield’s City Council meeting would lead to a public hearing.

In the bill’s current state, Council Bill 2020-187 would rezone approximately 4.2 acres at 3503, 3521, 3527, and 3535 S. Lone Pine Avenue. The places impacted would include Single-family Residential, General Retail, and Limited Business District.

The amendment would lower the maximum structure height for the buildings at least 60 feet from the property/right of way line along Lone Pine Avenue. Other changes would be removing the underground garage and creating additional parking on 3527 East Loan Pine, west of the Purple Shamrock building.

Council members will either confirm or deny the amendment at their meeting on Sept. 8. If the bill is amended, a public hearing will be hosted on Sept. 21.

The public has the option of attending the meeting at 830 North Booneville Avenue or electronically. Speakers must sign up with the City Clerk before 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4.

A citizen comment form can be filled out for those who want to submit comments.