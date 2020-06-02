Springfield City Council considering body cams for police officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Members of the Springfield City Council say they are in support of making room in the next budget for police body cameras.

Abe McGull, a zone 2 city councilman, brought up the idea at a City Council meeting, saying it could save the police from liability issues and could use the funds for potholes.

“I don’t want to get rid of the pothole fund, but I want to use the pothole fund to perhaps get us body cameras,” said McGull. “I think it’s a necessary thing, and I think we could pool all our funds into getting body cameras for the police department.”

Its estimated it could cost around $350,000 to buy the body cams and another $200,000 to cover maintenance and storing data.

Matt Simpson and Mike Schilling, council members, agreed with McGull.

“I had a couple of inquiries, emails from people who were prompted, I guess by the demonstrations over the Minneapolis police behavior, wondering if we had any thoughts about bring that issue up again,” said Schilling.

“I would be happy to commit pot hole funds towards the acquisition of body cameras,” said Simpson. “I would agree with councilman McGull that I hope that that’s something we can consider.”

There is no word yet on if the drafted budget will be amended to include funding for body cams. The council plans to vote on the budget on June 15.