Springfield City council calls for public vote on short term lenders

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Short-term lenders may soon have to pay $5,000 on an operating permit and reveal their interest rates.

Springfield City Council passed an ordinance tonight calling for a public vote on August 4.

This has been an ongoing battle for the city which calls short-term lending predatory.

The council also decided nearly half a million dollars will go to improve flooding and build a greenway trail at Fassnight Creek.

Plus, council says COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting african americans.

Local organizations are now addressing any barriers for testing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now