Springfield City council calls for public vote on short term lenders

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Short-term lenders may soon have to pay $5,000 on an operating permit and reveal their interest rates.

Springfield City Council passed an ordinance tonight calling for a public vote on August 4.

This has been an ongoing battle for the city which calls short-term lending predatory.

The council also decided nearly half a million dollars will go to improve flooding and build a greenway trail at Fassnight Creek.

Plus, council says COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting african americans.

Local organizations are now addressing any barriers for testing.