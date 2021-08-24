Springfield City Council approves purchase of the Fieldhouse off of James River Freeway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield City Council met Monday night to decide whether to approve funds for an indoor sports center.

City Council approved the purchase of the Fieldhouse and amended this year’s budget in the amount of $7.2 million. At least $2 million will be coming from general carryover funds and $5.2 million in bonds were approved Monday night.

The park board says the main reason they want to buy the sports center is so it’s not sold and renovated into something else. The building gives the park board four indoor courts under one roof.

Some city council members worry about whether the funds can be spent on something more useful, but the Director of Parks and Recreation, Bob Belote believes this is a good purchase.

“The ownership group reached out to us, they reached out to the city and to the parks system about possibly adding it back to the parks system,” said Belote. “It has not been formally on the market, but they’ve talked to other groups. The interest from the ownership group is to keep it as a competitive tournament-grade sports facility, in addition to just being there for young families and that kind of thing. That’s been our interest in it as well.”

The facility is near Kansas Expressway & James River Freeway.