City council approves $1.4 million budget adjustment for landfill liner construction

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield city council approved a budget adjustment of $1.4 million on Monday to the Department of Environmental Services for construction of a landfill liner.

The liner will be built on 5.3 acres of land at the Noble Hill Sanitary Landfill and its purpose is to protect the waste from getting into our groundwater.

“That budget adjustment is for the construction and engineering and design and quality assurance for our next, we call it, a landfill cell, or the disposal area, that we are going to build for the landfill,” said Erick Roberts, superintendent of Solid Waste.

With the new budget adjustment, environmental crews will build a liner for a new section of the landfill.

The liner sits in between the ground and the waste inside the landfill and consists of compacted clay, thick layers of plastic and a drainage layer.

“That liner system that’s there, serves as a separation between the landfill and the rest of the environment and it goes both on the bottom and on the top of the landfill,” Roberts said. “So, it protects the groundwater, surface water and the air from anything that might be in the landfill.”

This liner, according to Roberts, also helps recycle water.

“Leachate is any water or liquid that comes out of the bottom of the landfill,” Roberts said. “We collect that leachate off the bottom of the landfill and again make sure that it’s tested and treated before it’s released back into the environment as clean water.”

Roberts says Environmental Services does similar construction every 3-5 years when creating a new cell, or section, at the landfill.

“It’s within the property that the city has owned for a long time they’re just building a little piece of the actual landfill within that property,” Roberts said.

He says Springfield residents will not be paying any new taxes for the budget adjustment.

“All of the funding for this is not general revenue funding. It’s funding that’s part of our enterprise fund and the solid waste program and so the fees that are collected as people bring waste into the landfill are used to fund these operations and environmental management of the landfill,” Roberts said.