Springfield City Council approves city improvement projects

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield City Council members voted yes to several improvement projects around the city on Tuesday, June 1.

Galloway Street, from Luster to Loan Pine, will be widened to three lanes and have roundabouts added to both intersections.

Construction on the $5 million project will begin during summer 2022 and be funded by a sales tax voters approved in 2016.

City engineers said the improvements will help ease congestion from traffic, bikes and pedestrians in the Galloway area.

Along with Galloway improvements, Springfield will by buying two pieces of land as part of an effort to revitalize Jordan Creek in Downtown Springfield.

One of the pieces of land is the 300 block of North Campbell and the other is the 200 block of West Mill.

Designers say the plan is to bring the creek back to the surface.

These plots of land are just phase one of the long-term vision to turn the Downtown area into an “urban park” with new tourism sections including an entertainment plaza, a dog park and a food truck park.