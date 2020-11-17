Springfield City Council approves bidding on certain unused properties

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On Monday, Nov. 16, Springfield City Council are discussing the city manager office’s recommendation of awarding 11 properties to their highest bidders.

This is an effort to get the currently unused property back into valuable use.

“Twice a year, we will bid out properties that we acquire that have no city use, will try to get those back in productive use,” said Collin Quigley, Springfield’s deputy city manager.

Quigley said most of these properties are going through what’s called the Dangerous Building Program.

“When we have complaints about properties that have issues that are deemed to be dangerous, nuisance properties, we give the owners multiple opportunities to solve those nuisances, fix them up, get them back where they can be habitable,” said Quigley

Suppose the owners don’t do that; In that case, the property could end up being demolished.

“We’ll end up getting ownership at the end of that process if the property owner does not pay for the cost of that,” said Quigley. “Once we have ownership of the property, we will go through the process to get them through productive use. The good news is we have a lot of interest in the properties. We will be recommending the council award these properties to the highest bidders we have, and ultimately those properties will go back into productive use, back on the tax roles, have new houses constructed on them.”

Quigley said they are still trying to improve the process to get more properties back into productive use, “we’re not in a position to want to acquire the property. We want to make sure that homeowners take care of the properties that they own.”

And also on tonight’s agenda, the city council heard about modifying the police civilian review board.

Adding two more members to the existing five, and giving the council full authority to nominate and appoint the members by voting instead of recommendations from the city manager.

“Membership roles will be extended, council will have to go through the process of appointing the new open seats,” Quigley said.

Also at the City Council meeting:

Members unanimously approved a resolution to appoint an independent examiner to investigate possible city code violations by Councilwoman Jan Fisk.

Council voted down revisions to elections in city code.

Cap on individual contributes of $2,600 per election cycle.

Watch the Springfield City Council meeting below: