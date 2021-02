SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield City Council members approved additional sidewalk plans from Greenwood Street to Loan Pine on Monday, Feb. 8.

Along with the sidewalk, the city discussed plans on testing another 119 backlogged sexual assault kits but the $120,000 has yet to be approved.

If you want to voice your opinion on the new trail that goes from Wonders of Wildlife to Downtown Springfield, join Springfield’s virtual meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 5:30 p.m.