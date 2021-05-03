Springfield City Council amends regulations for outdoor masking

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield City Council unanimously passed an emergency bill to remove the requirement for individuals to mask when outdoors except when in large crowds.

“Throughout our community’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department (SGCHD) has adapted our approaches to stay current with recommendations and guidance made by public health experts as well as our local experience,” according to the memo. “With each change, the goal to reduce the burden of disease on the community while placing the least number of limitations has persisted. Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed its recommendations for masking when outdoors.”

SGCHD recommends people who are not vaccinated to continue masking. Masking is also encouraged during large outdoor gatherings or people close together for an extended amount of time.

The department does not recommend amending any masking requirements related to indoor settings.

“Our department is encouraged by being able to make this recommendation, but it also underscores the importance of vaccination. Vaccination is the long-term solution to fully recovering from COVID-19, both for individuals and the community. It is the replacement to community mitigation strategies because it reduces the likelihood of acquiring the virus, reduces the severity of COVID-19 for those that do become infected, and reduces the spread and overall impact of the virus throughout the community. We all have to continue to do our part to finish strong,” according to the memo.

Read the emergency bill the city council passed here.