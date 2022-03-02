SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As Russian attacks in Ukraine are intensifying, Springfield churches are working to help people affected by the crisis.

One of those churches is Ridgecrest Baptist Church, which has partnered with an orphanage in Ukraine for years. The pastor flew from Springfield to Poland Wednesday, along with three other church members to be familiar faces to the children there, and to help in any way they can.

“Our church just in a few days has made all of this possible not only to get us there but to provide for these kids for at least a month, if not more,” said Jeremy Muniz, the Senior Pastor at Ridgecrest Baptist Church. Muniz explained Ukrainian orphans are seeking refuge in Poland.

“There’s going to be no rest when we hit the ground. The kids are already going to be there. There’s caretakers and then some other families that have come with this group. And so we’re going to immediately have to get them into housing that we’ve arranged. We have to find food and medical supplies and all of those things,” Muniz said.

Pastor Muniz said at least ten children at the Ukrainian orphanage have previously been adopted by Springfield families.

“We have not just friends there in Ukraine these are family members. Many of these kids we hope someday will be here in Springfield and be in our homes,” he said, “It’s awesome to kind of be in the middle of something like this that is, you know, making a difference in a lot of people’s lives.”

Ridgecrest Baptist Church said it plans to send another group of four members to Poland the week of March 7.

A group of members from another church in Springfield, Connect Church, are in Poland searching for a warehouse to store supplies. Bogdan Golosinskiy, with Connect Church, said the group is hoping to partner with Convoy of Hope, the Ozarks-based relief organization, to store supplies Connect Church members have gathered. Connect Church is looking for donations of items like dry food, warm clothing, blankets, and sleeping mats.