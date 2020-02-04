Springfield Chief fans still celebrating the Super Bowl win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Fans in Springfield are still celebrating the Superbowl win that occurred on Sunday, Feb. 2.

“Kansas City Chiefs arrowhead,” said Jake Dalton, a Chiefs fan. “Finally. Been waiting my whole life for it.”

Dalton says he will enjoy his tattoo of the Chiefs arrowhead for the rest of his life.

“I’ve been wanting it for a long time, and I thought, I’m going to get it when they go to the Super Bowl, and now it’s even better that they won the Super Bowl,” Dalton said. “I was getting it regardless. But now that they won, it’s even that more special.”

Fans around Springfield are already lining up to get their Kansas City arrowhead tattoos.

“Even just a few minutes after the game, people were already messaging me, get ready for more arrowheads to come in to get done, be ready for that big influx of them,” said Zack Hook, tattoo artist at Kaleidoscope.

A sales associate at Rally House, Sal Pizzo, says they sold out of all Super Bowl gear within 20 minutes after the game last night.

“We had to get all the merchandise, we open the boxes,” Pizzo said. “People were just swarming in, had all these people, it was a good time.”

The store still has a lot of Chiefs gear, but for the Super Bowl stuff, they’re going to have to wait until later tonight.

“They’re saying, you got Chiefs gear? I’m like, yes we have Chiefs gear,” said Lucas White, sales associate at Rally House. “They’re like, you got Superbowl gear? Yes. We’re out of that.”

Pizzo says everyone walking in has been wanting to buy Super Bowl gear.

“We had red t-shirts, grey t-shirts, with like some had the Lombardi trophy on it, we also had hats and beanies as well,” Pizzo said.

Rally House just restocked their Super Bowl gear and employees say they were expecting a shipment tonight around 8 p.m.