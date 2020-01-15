Springfield Chamber of Commerce and local employers talk about medical marijuana in businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Medical marijuana is slowly becoming more available to Missourians and employers are reviewing their drug testing policies.

The Springfield Chamber of Commerce invited local employers to join the conversation.

They’re concerned about the possibility of medical marijuana affecting their day to day but a drug testing company is offering solutions.

Angela Carrison, president of Tomo drug testing, said she suggests employers update their policies by clarifying which jobs are absolutely drug-free.

She said this will help keep people safe at work.

Garrison calls this her safety-sensitive approach.

Garrison believes safety should always trump what’s going on with medical marijuana and those with medical marijuana cards should still get drug tested.