Springfield Census Office prepping for the upcoming 2020 Census

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The 2020 Census is just weeks away from its official kick-off.

Today, Feb. 13, at the Springfield Census office, elected officials gathered with community partners to talk about their initiatives and to raise awareness.

This was an open house, as the push to find recruiters continues.

A census representative for Christian County, Pam Duitsman, said Southwest Missouri has had so much growth since 2010 so it’s very important to get a complete population count in 2020.

Christian County is currently one of the fastest-growing counties in the state.

“This is going to be very important for us over the next 10 years because we know from the data from 2010 that everyone not counted,” Rep. Duitsman said. “Every 1% of Missourians not counted cost about 80 million dollars a year for the state.”

If you are interested in applying for a job with the Census Bureau you can go to census.gov or 2020census.gov.