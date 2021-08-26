Springfield cemetery hopes to restore its 150-year-old fence with an 1800s-themed fundraiser

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Maple Park Cemetery announced they will be having an 1800s themed fundraiser to help restore their iron fence located along Grand street.

The event will be on Saturday, September 25th, beginning at 3:00 p.m.under a canopy tent at the cemetery south of the gazebo. There will be riding tours free of charge. Throughout the tour, actors from Springfield Little Theater will help enhance the storytelling of the event.

The event will also include dinner, a program based on historic events of the 1800s, and an auction.

Tickets are available for $50 at www.mapleparkcemetery.org. All proceeds will go to the restoration of the 150-year-old fence. The approximate cost of the 1880s fence restoration is $50,000.