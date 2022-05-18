SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A Springfield teacher and coach was placed on administrative leave Monday pending an investigation of what the school said is a possible violation of the diocesan Code of Conduct and Safe Environment Policy.

Michael Hines was hired in August 2015 as a soccer coach for Springfield Catholic High School and is also a physical education teacher at Immaculate Conception Catholic School.

In a press release, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau said Hines was placed on leave in accordance with the diocesan Safe Environment Policy and Procedures. The incident was also reported to the Missouri Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline and a confidential TIPS report was filed online, also in accordance with the Diocese’s policy and procedures.

The Diocese said their code of conduct and safety procedures are available to view online on their website under the “Child and Youth Protection” ministry tab.