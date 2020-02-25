Springfield Cardinals sue trust of John Q Hammons

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Cardinals are suing the trust of John Q Hammons saying those in charge are not holding up their end of the agreement.

The Cardinals claim trustees have not made needed improvements to Hammons Field. The lawsuit also blames the trust for high parking fees fans paid in 2019.

Among the things the Cardinals are asking for: More than $8 million worth of improvements to Hammons Field and a return to $7 parking.

The lawsuit says these issues are harming not only the Cardinals, but the Springfield community.

