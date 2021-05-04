Springfield Cardinals host first baseball game of the 2021 season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After the 2020 season of the Springfield Cardinals was canceled due to the pandemic, people were excited for the opening day of the 2021 season at Hammons Field.

However, things will be different to keep people safe from COVID-19.

Fans said they are so happy to see the players in person again, be in the crowd and hear the music.

“It’s so great to be here, and I just love being here at the stadium, and it’s just so wonderful to be back,” said Kacey Morgan, a Cardinals fan.

There is one thing fans are unhappy about. The main parking lots around the area will be charging $20 on game day.

“The price they’re charging to park, is way higher than the seats that you pay for here,” said Mark Thompson, a Cardinals fan.

There is something else at the baseball game people probably thought they would never see at a sporting event: a vaccination site.

“I just kind of came in, they’re like, ‘hey! Want to get a vaccination?” said Tyler Wells, a fan at the game. “I’m like yeah, let’s do it!”

Wells was the first person to get vaccinated at Hammons Field.

“My main reasoning, it’s not even for myself, I just want to protect everybody around me,” said Wells. “That’s my only concern.”

Springfield health officials said they are very excited for this opportunity.

“There are still a lot of people in our community who haven’t been able to get vaccinated because maybe they haven’t been able to leave work, or they haven’t been able to make it to a place that actually has vaccines, or they haven’t been able to take an hour and a half out of their day,” said Cara Erwin, with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.