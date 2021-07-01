Springfield Cardinals game tickets available to successful blood donors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Cardinals fans have a chance to win game tickets and more by donating blood at the 17th Annual Bleed Red Blood Drive.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) will host the drive from July 6 through July 9 at the Thomson Donor Center at 220 W. Plainview Rd.

Each day of the event will begin at 8 a.m. and last until 6 p.m.

Successful donors will get the following benefits:

General admission tickets to a Springfield Cardinals game either on July 27 or 28.

A Springfield Cardinals T-Shirt.

Voucher for a free Famous Star Burger with Cheese from Hardee’s

Entry to win an outdoor fun package worth over $1,200.

Weekly finalists of the drawing will be drawn on July 31. CBCO said the prize includes an outdoor gas griddle, projection theater, portable fire pit, and much more.

“This drive occurs at just the right time for patients because blood reserves are depleted after the holiday,” said Chris Pilgrim, the CBCO media relations representative. “We love to reward our donors for their lifesaving efforts. The Bleed Red Blood Drive has become our signature event. We expect to see more than 1,000 donors during the now four-day event.”

The blood drive is sponsored by the Springfield Cardinals, Hardee’s, Ozarks Coca-Cola Dr. Pepper Bottling Company, KOLR10, Summit Media – Springfield, and Bryan University.

CBCO asks people make appointments for this event, which can be done online.