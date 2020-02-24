Springfield Cardinals filed lawsuit against John Q Hammons Trust

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield Cardinals are suing the trust of John Q Hammons, claiming those in charge are not holding up their end of the agreement.

The Cardinals claim trustees have not made needed improvements to Hammons Field. The lawsuit also accuses the trust of charging fans high parking fees.

The lawsuit says the Cardinal’s initial agreement with the JQH trust was that Hammons Field would continue to meet high standards among Texas league ballparks.

The Cardinals allege the trust has denied the organization’s requests for improvements to Hammons Field.

There’s also the issue of parking.

You may remember back in July, parking prices rose to $20 for weekend games. The Cardinals blame the trustees for that price hike in the lawsuit.

Among the things the Cardinals are asking for: More than eight million dollars worth of improvements to Hammons Field and a return to seven dollar parking.

The lawsuit says these issues are harming not only the Cardinals but the Springfield community.