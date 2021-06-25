Springfield Cardinals donate free tickets to encourage vaccination

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Cardinals will donate 1,000 pairs of tickets to a COVID-19 vaccination program to encourage people to vaccinate.

Starting Monday, June 28th, the next 1,000 people vaccinated at a Springfield-Greene County Health Department Clinic will receive two tickets to a 2021 Cardinals game at Hammons Field.

The Cardinals will also donate a pair of tickets to a local healthcare worker for each person vaccinated through the program.

For a list of eligible vaccination locations, visit vaccine417.com and look for “SGCHD” events or call 417-874-1211.