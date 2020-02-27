Springfield Cardinals council talk about the lawsuit with JQH trust fund

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Parking price increases and lack of stadium renovations is what Springfield cardinals are stating in their lawsuit against JQH trust fund and JD holdings.

After Hammons’ death, JD Holdings is the business that became the landlord for both the parking lot and the stadium.

When a brand-new Hammons field opened about 15-years ago, it was regarded as one of the best minor league ballparks in the United States.

“When we moved in back in 2005 season, it was a great ballpark,” said Senior Vice President and General Counsel for the St. Louis Cardinals, Mike Whittle, “Once we saw parking prices getting out of control, we exercised our rights to buy those spaces at a reasonable price, so that we can pass along a reasonable price to our fans.”

Whittle said since parking prices went from $7 to almost $20 last April, fans have not been happy.

“I mean, that’s silly when it costs more to park the car than it does for a ticket into the game,” said a fan April of 2019.

Tonight, we asked Cardinals fans if they think Hammons Field changed in the past few years on our Facebook page. They said similar things.

The lawsuit also mentions past renovation requests are ignored, “we’re kind of at a point where our facility falls woefully behind all the other Texas league facilities.”

Improvements include WiFi for the whole stadium, “this day and age, people come to expect that when they go somewhere, and they sit there for two or three hours, they’re going to have WiFi,” said Whittle.

It also includes an additional clubhouse, a destination bar, and a lightning suppression system, which Whittle says “we feel that we need, it’s kind of a standard now for safety. With all of that, we feel like if that were different, then our numbers would be significantly better.”

Whittle said the Cardinals do have the legal option to end its lease on Hammons Field, but he hopes that will not happen, “we’re hopeful that there will be a swift resolution to these issues,” said Whittle.

The lawsuit also claims JQH trust owes the Springfield Cardinals over $500,000 in reconciliation payments for the past two seasons.

KOLR10 was unable to reach JQH trust or JD Holdings for a comment.