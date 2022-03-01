SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a long car chase through North and South Springfield around 4 p.m. on Tuesday (3/1/22).

The Office’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit said it was attempting to catch a wanted fugitive named Johnnie Coffer over several felony warrants in the North Springfield area. Deputies went to Coffer’s residence, but Coffer and another man took off in a white Chevy Silverado.

The vehicle Coffer was in drove down Interstate 44 and West Bypass before the Silverado pulled over. Deputies said Coffer assaulted the male driver, forced him out of the car and fled in the victim’s stolen truck. The Fugitive Apprehension Unit tried to do a traffic stop, but the Silverado continued to flee.

Deputies said Coffer called 911 multiple times during the pursuit through North and South Springfield threatening to assault other drivers by crashing into their vehicles as well as threatening “suicide by cop.”

Eventually, the pursuit ended at Grant Avenue and Dale Street when a trained deputy did a low-speed Tactical Vehicle Intervention maneuver.

Before the pursuit, Coffer was facing robbery, assault, and felony-related charges. He is now also charged with vehicle hijacking, felony resisting arrest, first-degree assault on a special victim, and possession of a controlled substance.

Deputies said Coffer has been wanted since November of 2021 when he violated his probation by cutting off his ankle monitor.

One uninvolved vehicle was hit during the chase along with a deputy sheriff’s patrol vehicle, but nobody was harmed.

Coffer sustained minor injuries and was taken to the local hospital. Deputies said he is no longer a danger to the public.