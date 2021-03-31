Springfield businessman files lawsuit after he says $1.8 million in Bitcoin was stolen

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly associated Titus Williams with a south Springfield property being developed by his brother, Phil Williams. Although the brothers sometimes do business together, Titus Williams is not a partner in RW Developments LLC or its project on South Campbell Avenue.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (News-Leader) — A Springfield real estate businessman has filed a lawsuit against Coinbase Global Inc. and an unnamed suspect after he says $1.8 million of his Bitcoin was stolen overnight.

Titus Williams, president of Prosperiti Partners in Springfield, is mounting a complicated legal battle to recover the funds, which his lawyer said were meant to be used “to build out a piece of property in Missouri.”

During a hearing last week, Williams’ lawyer did not provide specifics about the real estate deal in question.

According to the lawsuit Williams filed March 18 in federal court, Williams spent $1.8 million in late February to purchase a little more than 33 Bitcoins. Bitcoin is a form of virtual currency that is traded online.

The lawsuit says Williams transferred his Bitcoin to a cryptocurrency wallet at Blockchain.com on Feb. 25. But when Williams went to check his virtual wallet the next day, it had been emptied without his authorization.

