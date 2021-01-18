Springfield businessman and philanthropist Jim D. Morris passes away at the age of 86

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A prominent Springfield community leader and philanthropist has died.

According to the online obituary from Klingner Funeral Home, Jim D. Morris passed away on January 9 at the age of 86.

In 1958, Morris founded Morris Oil in California and relocated the company to the Ozarks in 1961. Morris also served on the boards of two banks: Oak Star Bank and Signature Bank.

In 2008 Morris co-founded the Care to Learn Fund for Springfield Public Schools with Doug Pitt and the Jolie-Pitt Foundation. He also donated to Missouri State University, allowing them to renovate the Jim D. Morris Center for Continuing Education and for the Jim D. Morris Strength and Conditioning Center.

According to the funeral home, a private graveside service will be held for the family at Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte Memorial Gardens. Instead of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Care To Learn at 1740 S. Glenstone Ave., Suite R., Springfield, Mo. 65804 or CoxHealth Foundation, Hannah’s Hope at 3525 S. National. Suite 204, Springfield, Mo, 65807.

Click here to read his full obituary.