Springfield businesses encourage to display company vaccination rates

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Springfield Greene County Health department

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department wants to showcase businesses that achieve their vaccination goals. 

Businesses who reach a 70% vaccination rate can contact the Health Department for a yard sign to express their dedication to public health.

The Health Department hopes that this campaign will not only boost vaccinations throughout the area but also equip businesses with a means to promote themselves as a safe place for people to visit without concern of being exposed to COVID-19.

Businesses can request signs by visiting the Springfield city website or calling 417-874-1211. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now