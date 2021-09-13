Springfield businesses encourage to display company vaccination rates

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department wants to showcase businesses that achieve their vaccination goals.

Businesses who reach a 70% vaccination rate can contact the Health Department for a yard sign to express their dedication to public health.

The Health Department hopes that this campaign will not only boost vaccinations throughout the area but also equip businesses with a means to promote themselves as a safe place for people to visit without concern of being exposed to COVID-19.

Businesses can request signs by visiting the Springfield city website or calling 417-874-1211.