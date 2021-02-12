Springfield sees need for water safety program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A local swim center is considering a program to meet a growing need in the community: a water safety program for kids with disabilities. Ozarks First reporter David Chasanov spoke with Diventures and a therapy service about what the benefits that would come from a program.

Melanie Stinnett, owner of TheraCare Outpatient Services, says water safety is a matter of life or death sometimes. Drowning is actually the leading cause of death among kids with autism.

Her business offers a variety of services to people of all ages — including children with disabilities.

“Speech, occupational, physical, music therapy,” Stinnett said. “And some behavioral supports as well.”

But, not aquatic therapy.

“When we talked about piloting a program, it was something that families were really interested in,” Stinnett said. “And we got a lot of interest in that. I know there are other larger organizations like Mercy who have a pool. I know their pool is full all the time. Cox[Health’s] program, their pool is full all the time, and they have to do rotations so that more people get an opportunity.”

Stinnett says her clients would benefit from having access to a pool.

“It’s a really great resource for occupational and physical therapists trying to build up tone and muscle when a child may not be willing to do some of those activities outside of the water,” Stinnett said.

She also mentions that kids with autism aren’t afraid of the water.

“So, teaching them about water safety and how to swim and how to be safe around the water is a really important skill for their lives,” Stinnett said. “And for overall safety. If you’re going to go around here, we go to the lake and things like that. If that’s something that your family enjoys but you have a child that may not be safe around the water, you want to be able to make sure that they’re safe in those instances.”

Luckily, Ryan Oestreich, store manager at Diventures, says his business is aware of this need.

“We’re exploring the option to offer open swim times throughout the week to accommodate groups from different places around the area that work directly with special needs kids,” Oestreich said. “And be able to offer our pool and our facility as a place for them to come and learn, and also experience the water like we want everyone to.”

It’s an idea Stinnett appreciates.

“Praise to Diventures for noticing that there’s a need because there absolutely is,” Stinnett said. “I hope they can develop something in conjunction with others to help.”

If Diventures ends up making this a program, Oestreich says his center will try to keep prices as fair as possible. To stay updated with diventures’ future plans, you can check out its Facebook page or website.