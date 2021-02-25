Springfield business owner helps people in prison struggling with drug addiction

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After battling drug addiction, going to prison for years and moving to Springfield, Edgar Hagens is celebrating 20 years of a successful business and being drug free.

Hagens, better known as Rock, is the owner of Rock’s Hip Hop Fashion in Springfield, but he is originally from St. Louis going through tough times.

“I was on drugs, I was a heroin addict,” said Rock. “I used to shoplift to support my habit.”

Shoplifting was the cause of Rock ending up with a class C felony.

“In my last incarceration I had to do a seven-year sentence for shoplifting,” said Rock. “I stole a $63 jacket.”

Rock says in a way, his sentence was reduced because he qualified for long-term drug treatment.

“I went to Ozarks Correctional Center for a long-term treatment program,” said Rock. “I got a chance to work on my drug addiction”

Rock knew he wouldn’t be able to stay away from drugs in St. Louis, so he moved to Springfield at 40-years-old to restart his life.

“I knew I was always good at selling merchandise because that’s what I did to support my habit,” said Rock.

After working at a factory for a few months, he found the place he wanted to open up a clothing shop. Rock now spends his time working at Rock’s Hip Hop Fashion and talking people who are incarcerated and struggling with drug addiction.

Rock said he has lost several people, including his children, to drug overdose. Now, he is working to help others not have the same fate.

“The same prison that I was released from, now I’m a volunteer,” said Rock. “I go back in that prison once a month doing 12-step meetings. I have a few houses in Springfield where I turned my houses into transition houses where I deal with guys coming out of prison to provide a place for them to live.”