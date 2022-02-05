SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The winter storm and freezing temperatures can create problems for homeowners, like frozen pipes.

“Last year, I think it was February 15th, right around the time we had the last snowstorm,” A1 Property Solutions Owner Kris Willoughby said. “A buddy called, he had some frozen pipes and I came over with my turbo heater and I de-thawed his pipes in like five or ten minutes.”

Willoughby decided he wanted to help more people. He posted on Facebook page offering a service to un-freeze pipes for homeowners, no matter what time of night.

“I posted it not thinking I was going to really go anywhere,” Willoughby said. “Within 30 minutes I had 100 voicemails. Next thing you know, I was [helping] 50 people in one day. We ran from, I think it was six or seven in the morning till three in the morning and did it again the next day. We helped everybody we went to.”

Willoughby wanted to offer the same service this year after this week’s winter storm and cold temperatures.

“In the last couple of days, it’s been pretty fortunate that we’ve only had to deal with one [home] so far,” Willoughby said. “But they had heaters and they were using a blow dryer for four hours trying to get their pipes thawed out. We were there for 45 minutes and they were very happy. So it’s kind of a good thing, I guess, that we haven’t been to a lot of people’s houses because obviously they’re having a bad day at that point.”

On Friday, Willoughby helped Michael Cline while he was at work. At a previous house, Cline had his pipes burst.

“I had to shut the water off at the main, and then I had to crawl under to the house where it was ended up having to cut out the section that cracked and go up to the store to find the new pieces I need,” Cline said. “It was time consuming. It took me a couple of hours, had to take off work to be able to do it. Then I was crawling through water and mud and ice underneath my house.”

Cline said by having Willoughby come, it saves him a lot of time and money.

“I’ve been out on the road all day since seven [Friday] morning working on trucks, and he was able to just come up here and get it done for me while I was at work and had no issues,” Cline said.

Willoughby said it only takes roughly five to ten minutes to un-freeze someone’s pipes.

“Whenever we show up, we’ll go to the crawl space. We’ll look under there and make sure the pipes aren’t already busted. And then if we don’t see any water standing or pouring out of the pipes, then we’ll pull the turbo heater out or stick it in the hole. And then we’ll put a shield around it to protect the deciding and we’ll just turn it on.”

Even with homeowners calling all hours of the night, Willoughby said it’s worth it.

“We always go out there and do our job,” Willoughby said. “It was very successful whenever we do, just from the fact of seeing the people that have had water for multiple days, it’s almost like you’re a hero at that point. I don’t like think of myself like that. I’m just a regular guy with a turbo heater that warms up the pipes, but they treat us like we’re a hero, so that makes it way worth it.”

Willoughby said homeowners can contact him through his Facebook page or by phone at 417-912-9217 if they need help un-freezing their pipes.