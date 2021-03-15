Springfield business catches fire, fire department quench the flames

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An electrical-related fire at Ski Shack was quickly detained by the Springfield Fire Department on Sunday, March 14, at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Some people driving by reported seeing flames coming out of the store and called 911.

The Fire Department arrived quickly and put out the fire before any of it got inside the store.

“They’re basically removing the burnt portion, making it a little bit more structurally sound.” said Greg Mustain, owner of the Ski Shack. “With the wind we’ve got, we’ve been having some pieces blow down, so we’re having to take that down completely,”

None of the boats or any of the inventory was damaged. However, there was some water damage from a small hole in the roof.

According to firefighters, the fire was likely caused by wiring on signage. Nobody was hurt or inside of the store during the incidient.

Mustain said he isn’t sure how much repairs are going to cost but the repairs are going fast. Ski Shack is expecting to reopen Tuesday, March 16.

Watch the full interview with the Ski Shack owner below: