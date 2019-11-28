Springfield Branson National Airport is cracking down on illegal parking

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — If you’re flying out for the holiday weekend, the airport has a message for you!

The Springfield Branson National Airport posted on Facebook that leniency for illegal parking in airport parking lots ends this Saturday.

Starting Sunday, Dec. 1, airport police will write tickets for vehicles parked along sidewalks, curbs, or drive lanes.

The airport says its a safety issue for pedestrians.

Plus, if you’re parked in the wrong spot it makes it harder to clear snow and ice this winter.

The airport says there are plenty of normal parking spots available.