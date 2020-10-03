Springfield-Branson National Airport building hangar for bigger airplanes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Branson National Airport is set to build a new hangar for airplanes thanks to a $12 million bond.

Airport spokesperson Kent Boyd says the hangar will offer more space to maintain American Airlines’ larger upgraded aircraft.

“They’re using bigger planes now that won’t fit in the current hangar,” said Boyd.

Boyd says the airport and American Airlines thought long and hard about building the hangar.

“This is a process that began over a year ago,” said Boyd. “The bottom line is, is that this is a very profitable market for American Airlines, meaning they make lots of money here. We think it makes sense to finance construction because ultimately, it helps Springfield air service to keep American in Springfield.”

Aurora Aviation’s Justin Richmond says the decline is due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Richmond says just because aviation is on a decline; it doesn’t mean all facets of the aviation industry are doing poorly.

“Personal and business and corporate aviation right now is actually going pretty good,” said Richmond.