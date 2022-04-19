SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield-Branson National Airport has announced a change in its masking guidelines now that the mandate for U.S. airports and airlines is no longer in effect.

Masking is now optional at the Springfield-Branson National Airport according to a tweet from the airport.

The tweet thread posted Tuesday also urged passengers to be respectful of people who still choose to wear a mask, and said travelers should be patient if they are flying today.

The Twitter announcement said flyers can expect inconsistent enforcement across the country as airlines, airports and federal officials adjust to the change.

Masking may still be required in some airports or on some airlines so travelers should check before they leave.

The tweet said three of the four airlines serving Springfield have dropped the mask mandate. There has been no word from Allegiant Air, but American, Delta, and United are no longer requiring masking.