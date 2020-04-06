Springfield Boys and Girls Club finds new ways to provide for kids during COVID-19 pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Boys and Girls Clubs of Springfield’s CEO, Brandy Harris, says the non-profit realizes its club members need its support now more than ever.

“We still have a responsibility to this community and to those kids and families to deliver on that mission,” said Harris.

A mission Harris says involves continuously assessing community needs.

“Our job is to feed people, and also provide really meaningful opportunities for kids and families when they’re at home,” said Harris.

She says the meals provide more than nutrition.

“It’s about the structure and the stability of it,” said Harris. “I’m used to having three meals a day two at school and one at the Boys and Girls Club.”

Fremont Unit Director, Jeremy Hiatt, says, the group understands this can be an especially challenging time for families.

“A lot of our parents are brand new teachers, trying to facilitate the structure that they’re getting at school,” said Hiatt.

Hiatt says it was a no-brainer for the non-profit to create a way to help those parents by creating a virtual experience for club members.

“If they choose, they can continue structure throughout the day and they don’t have to think about it,” said Hiatt.

The Boys and Girls clubs also created a COVID-19 helpline for families.

