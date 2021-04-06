Springfield bowling business celebrates 50 years of family fun

R. Wiemer’s Inc. is celebrating 50 years in the bowling business.

In April of 1971, Roger and Norma Wiemer, along with their children, purchased Cherokee Lanes (presently the Bass Pro Outlet store). The family currently owns Enterprise Lanes and Sunshine Lanes. Recently, Norma passed the keys to the business to her son, Steve, and his wife Carla.

Roger Wiemer moved to Springfield in 1970. At the time of his death in 2010, he owned and partnered in seven bowling centers. Roger’s passion for the sport has been passed through to at least four of his former employees, encouraging them to reach their dreams of owning and operating their own bowling centers. Some notable names include Andy Bartholomy of Andy B’s Entertainment, Kevin Singleton of Century Lanes, Kenny Lynch of Holiday Lanes in Pittsburg, KS, and Brad Pollard of Shrewsbury Lanes.