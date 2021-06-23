Springfield blood drive offers vintage T-Shirts to donors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is hosting a T-Shirt pop-up sale and blood drive on June 25 at the Springfield Donor Center.

Those who wish to donate blood can go to 220 W. Plainview Road anytime between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All successful blood donors will get a current “Make S’more Memories” T-Shirt, a voucher for a vintage shirt from past drives, and be entered into the “Make S’more Memories” sweepstakes for a chance to win an outdoor fun prize package with more than $1,200.

Anyone who cannot donate blood can buy a vintage T-Shirt for $3 while supplies last.

“This new event is going to be fun for both donors and non-donors,” said Chris Pilgrim, the CBCO media relations representative. “There have been a lot of clever T-Shirt designs we’ve come up with over the years. We are cleaning out our closets, and these shirts will come in handy during the hot summer days. At this price, you could easily buy a couple for yourself, a family member or friends and help us spread our lifesaving message.”

Walk-ins are welcome, but donors are encouraged to register on CBCO’s website.