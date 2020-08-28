Springfield based non-profit brings supplies to those impacted by hurricane Laura

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Convoy of Hope is on the way to help after category four hurricane Laura killed at least six people and left a path of destruction in Louisiana.

Jeff Nene, a spokesperson for Convoy of Hope, says they’re driving toward the hurricane while others are driving away just to help out.

“A lot of times, we find ourselves in situations where the traffic is all going this way and there are very few people going this way,” said Nene.

Nene says he and part of the Convoy are headed to Lake Charles to help those who have been impacted by hurricane Laura.

“What we’re carrying is two tractor-trailer loads of food supplies and one tractor-trailer load of water,” said Nene.

Unfortunately, some people in areas will be more challenging to reach and give supplies.

“They’re going to have difficulty over the next several weeks getting food and water cleaning supplies,” said Nene. “And then it’s a matter of using volunteers from the local community to get out into the community to reach those that can’t get out and come to us. So, we will find a way to get to as many as possible. I mean, I’ve seen people wade through waist deep water carrying food and supplies to give it to somebody that couldn’t get out.”

Nene says its all worth it to help people out who are in need.

“Convoy of Hope has always been, for 26 years now, we’ve always been about helping those in need,” said Nene. “Sometimes they can’t see the end. All they can see is what’s right in front of them right now. I think the most important thing, surprising or not, is giving people hope.”

To help Convoy of Hope, Nene says areas along the gulf are in dire need of hygiene and baby products. The Convoy Warehouse will take kits put together with these products.